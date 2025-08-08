Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMK opened at $36.46 on Friday. Trustmark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMK. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

