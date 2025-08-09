10,732 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $14,532,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,929,000 after acquiring an additional 285,237 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 217.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 363,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 248,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,485,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.