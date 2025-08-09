12,909 Shares in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

LATAM Airlines Group Price Performance

LTM stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

