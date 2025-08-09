1,488 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total transaction of $9,630,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,899,281.72. This trade represents a 39.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $438.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $439.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of -177.70 and a beta of 0.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $773,689 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.