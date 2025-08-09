15,770 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

EWA opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

