19,628 Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 835.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,865.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 1.5%

CSTL stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $561.63 million, a P/E ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 9.19. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

