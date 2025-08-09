1,970 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,012,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,944.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after buying an additional 65,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,125,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 32.7%

Shares of ITA stock opened at $196.48 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $198.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.