21,221 Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,917,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 239,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 182,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 141,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE REZI opened at $27.26 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 503,692 shares in the company, valued at $14,103,376. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 4,477,919 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $99,991,931.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,232,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,489,938.60. This trade represents a 77.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on REZI. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

