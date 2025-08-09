21,849 Shares in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jones Trading lowered their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $17.69 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $868.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $278,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 952,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,235,415.52. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $66,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,580. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,719. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

