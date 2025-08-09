23,572 Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 111,452 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 819.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,108,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after buying an additional 327,675 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

VSH opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.07 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is -81.63%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cody bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 60,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,924.28. This trade represents a 6.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,929.69. This trade represents a 3.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $253,568. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

