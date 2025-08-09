3,460 Shares in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Nelnet Price Performance

NNI stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 34.08 and a current ratio of 29.42. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.15 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.40.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $3.14. The business had revenue of $540.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.40 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. Research analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

Nelnet declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

