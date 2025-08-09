37,051 Shares in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Weibo by 22.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Weibo Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ WB opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Weibo Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Weibo had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $396.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.