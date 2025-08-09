5,048 Shares in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Materion by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Materion by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Materion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Materion from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $120,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,243.92. This trade represents a 22.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $106.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Materion Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Materion had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $431.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

