61,534 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after acquiring an additional 121,626 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in RealReal by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RealReal by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,927 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $6.40 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $723.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on RealReal from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on RealReal from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REAL

RealReal Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.