67,803 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 11.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 168,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $290,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Novavax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Novavax Price Performance

NVAX opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.74. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $239.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.