6,883 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter valued at $351,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

