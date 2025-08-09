7,591 Shares in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,065. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,490 shares of company stock worth $12,216,998. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

