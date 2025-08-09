8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,480 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 8X8 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 249,798 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $2,910,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $2,126,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,218,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,014,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 334,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 103,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $185,848.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,781,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,669,463.17. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,470 shares of company stock valued at $567,950. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Trading Up 4.3%

8X8 stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.85. 8×8 Inc has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.52.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

