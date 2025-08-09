908 Devices FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by Leerink Partnrs

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of MASS stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.37. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 908 Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 49.7% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 453.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Spoto purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,145.59. This trade represents a 18.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Turner sold 16,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $120,775.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,992.71. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $233,890. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

