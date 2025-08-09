908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

MASS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

908 Devices Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MASS stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.37.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Spoto bought 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,145.59. This represents a 18.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 6,940 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $49,135.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 102,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,744.40. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $233,890. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 62,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

