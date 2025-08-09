AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

AHCO opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 531.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 1,562.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

