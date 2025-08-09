Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 111,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 81,971 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AGIO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 11,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $452,612.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,685.29. The trade was a 16.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $59,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,843.46. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $35.76 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $62.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 1,590.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

