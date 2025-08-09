AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 960,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $13,519,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000.

AWF stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

