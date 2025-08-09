Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

