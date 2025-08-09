Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

