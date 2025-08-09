Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.