Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors Inc.

Rational Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Rational Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rational Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.98. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.45.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

