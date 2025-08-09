Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.