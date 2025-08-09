Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,610.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of FOLD opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $12.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
