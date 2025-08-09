Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,610.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

