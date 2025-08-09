Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.16. Approximately 2,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,579,000.

About Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.