Analysts Offer Predictions for D.R. Horton FY2025 Earnings

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $11.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.40. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.26 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $156.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.73. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

