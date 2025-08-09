Analyzing FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) & Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

FalconStor Software has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cisco Systems has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Cisco Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 3.68% -2.07% 3.31% Cisco Systems 17.60% 26.48% 9.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

9.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Cisco Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cisco Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for FalconStor Software and Cisco Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cisco Systems 0 8 15 2 2.76

Cisco Systems has a consensus target price of $70.55, indicating a potential downside of 1.73%. Given Cisco Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cisco Systems is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FalconStor Software and Cisco Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $10.42 million 1.27 $690,000.00 ($0.18) -10.28 Cisco Systems $53.80 billion 5.28 $10.32 billion $2.45 29.30

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cisco Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cisco Systems beats FalconStor Software on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

(Get Free Report)

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization. In addition, it provides Internet for the future product consists of routed optical networking, 5G, silicon, and optics solutions; collaboration products, such as meetings, collaboration devices, calling, contact center, and communication platform as a service; end-to-end security product consists of network security, cloud security, security endpoints, unified threat management, and zero trust; and optimized application experiences products including full stack observability and network assurance. Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support and advanced services and advisory services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. Cisco Systems, Inc. has strategic alliances with other companies. Cisco Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.