Analyzing Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Growlife shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 80.5% of Maison Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Growlife and Maison Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Growlife N/A N/A N/A Maison Solutions -1.18% -11.72% -1.60%

Risk and Volatility

Growlife has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Solutions has a beta of 5, suggesting that its share price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Growlife N/A N/A -$4.48 million N/A N/A Maison Solutions $58.04 million 0.30 -$3.34 million ($0.07) -12.53

This table compares Growlife and Maison Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Maison Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Growlife.

Summary

Maison Solutions beats Growlife on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Growlife

GrowLife, Inc. focuses on the functional mushroom business. It processes, stores, markets, distributes, and sells fresh and dried mushroom products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

