Analyzing Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) and Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Select Medical and Centene are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Select Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Centene shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Select Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Centene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Select Medical has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centene has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80 Centene 1 13 3 0 2.12

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Select Medical and Centene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Select Medical currently has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 104.56%. Centene has a consensus price target of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 64.97%. Given Select Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Select Medical is more favorable than Centene.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Select Medical and Centene”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical $5.19 billion 0.29 $214.04 million $1.06 11.35 Centene $163.07 billion 0.08 $3.31 billion $4.04 6.33

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than Select Medical. Centene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Select Medical and Centene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical 2.37% 8.87% 2.93% Centene 1.15% 9.57% 3.10%

Summary

Select Medical beats Centene on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. The Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. The Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers, telemedicine platforms, onsite clinics, and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational health services, consumer health, physical therapy, and preventive care. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support. This segment also provides healthcare products. The Medicare segment offers special needs and medicare supplement, and prescription drug plans. The Commercial segment provides health insurance marketplace product for individual, small, and large group commercials. It also operates clinical healthcare and pharmacies, as well as offers dental and speech therapy services. In addition, the company engages in the government contracts business under the TRICARE program and other healthcare related government contracts. It provides services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

