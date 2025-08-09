Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 3,368.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 451,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $113,062,000 after purchasing an additional 438,471 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 4.2%

AAPL stock opened at $229.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.