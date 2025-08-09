Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Artivion were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion during the first quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artivion by 109.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

AORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Artivion from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Artivion from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp raised Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Artivion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 26,132 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $743,194.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 79,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,448. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 2,600 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,189.73. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,406 shares of company stock worth $1,801,262. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AORT opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -97.36 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.96 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. Artivion’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

