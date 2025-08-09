Atb Cap Markets Comments on Galaxy Digital FY2025 Earnings

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Galaxy Digital’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

GLXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Galaxy Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 1.1%

GLXY opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion.

Institutional Trading of Galaxy Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Galaxy Digital

In other news, insider Christopher C. Ferraro sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $22,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,437,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,026,370.10. This represents a 46.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Erin Elizabeth Brown sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $9,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 198,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,414.24. This trade represents a 63.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,068,671 shares of company stock valued at $186,216,900 in the last quarter.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.