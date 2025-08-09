Atb Cap Markets Estimates OTCMKTS:GTBIF FY2025 Earnings

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.66 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

