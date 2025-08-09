Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $278.52 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

