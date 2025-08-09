Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $287,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $687,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $805,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NSA stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 367.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. National Bankshares set a $33.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.