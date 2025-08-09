Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,131 Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the first quarter worth $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEM shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Tempus AI Stock Up 3.6%

TEM opened at $60.87 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 4.98.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 533.21% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. Tempus AI’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 205,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $13,927,608.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,474.26. This trade represents a 92.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 23,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $1,462,865.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 146,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,237,483.27. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 758,772 shares of company stock valued at $51,005,175. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

