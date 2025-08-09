Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,760,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,321 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,873 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,269,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,922,000 after acquiring an additional 876,985 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,251,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.93. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $811.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

