Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $44.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $524.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

