Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSHQ. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 255,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,830,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $976,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Up 15.8%

Shares of XSHQ stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $330.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

