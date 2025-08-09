Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $249,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSHQ. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 255,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,830,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $976,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Up 15.8%
Shares of XSHQ stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $330.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.