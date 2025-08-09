Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. a16z Perennial Management L.P. grew its stake in Affirm by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. now owns 104,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $2,041,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Affirm by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -344.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $50,842.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 137,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,160.63. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $152,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,114 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,169 over the last three months. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.