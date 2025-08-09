Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. D. Boral Capital decreased their target price on Avita Medical from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Avita Medical in a research report on Friday.

Avita Medical Stock Down 21.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. Avita Medical has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. Avita Medical had a negative net margin of 68.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,272.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Avita Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avita Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avita Medical by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 38,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avita Medical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Avita Medical by 688.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avita Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avita Medical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avita Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

