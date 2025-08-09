Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avita Medical from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Avita Medical in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Avita Medical Stock Performance

Shares of RCEL opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Avita Medical has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Avita Medical had a negative return on equity of 1,272.91% and a negative net margin of 68.87%. The company had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avita Medical will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avita Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Avita Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avita Medical by 1,099.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Avita Medical by 688.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avita Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avita Medical by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About Avita Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

See Also

