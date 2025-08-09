AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of AxoGen worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXGN. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,506,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,272,000 after acquiring an additional 416,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after buying an additional 174,681 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 954,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 595,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 91,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 594,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXGN. Wall Street Zen raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AxoGen Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AXGN opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.14. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $639.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at AxoGen

In related news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $224,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,864. This trade represents a 56.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

