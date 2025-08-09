B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,187 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.33% of B. Riley Financial worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 666,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 93,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $5.25 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.