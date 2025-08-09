B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

